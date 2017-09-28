Adams County deputy involved in shooting

Shooting scene. (Photo: KUSA)

ADAMS COUNTY - A suspect was injured in a shooting involving Adams County deputies Wednesday night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. on Osage Street near Pecos Street and 76th Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff Mike McIntosh says the incident started as a menacing call.

When deputies arrived at the scene, McIntosh says the suspect immediately started shooting.

Deputies shot back, hitting the suspect who was then taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear at this time how many deputies were involved, but none were injured, McIntosh said.

An investigation is underway.

