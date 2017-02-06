Man shot, killed in Adams County

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

ADAMS COUNTY - Investigators are working to piece together exactly what happened after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a residential part of Adams County early Monday morning.

Police first came to the 7100 block of Ruth Way after receiving a report of a disturbance just after 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

There’s no word yet on if any suspects have been identified, or what the motive may have been for the murder.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.



