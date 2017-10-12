Affidavit: Woman neglected dementia patients because she wasn't getting along with boss

(Photo: Courtesy Weld County District Attorney's Office)

KUSA - A caregiver has been criminally charged after prosecutors say she left five elderly dementia patients alone for six hours because she wasn’t getting along with her boss.

Briana Mashek, 27, appeared in Weld County Court on Tuesday and is charged with five counts of at-risk neglect for an incident that occurred on Sept. 4 at the Ashley Manor Assisted Living Facility in Evans.

According to an affidavit released by prosecutors, Mashek told police she walked out of the facility without telling her boss, who was in the office at the time.

When the person who worked the overnight shift arrived, they discovered that five patients between 74 to 93 years old had not been attended to, despite needing 24-hour-care.

One woman had fallen and was still on the ground, unable to get up, when she was discovered. According to surveillance video, she had been on the floor for more than four hours.

Others had not been given dinner, taken to the restroom or been moved.

An 87-year-old man was found without the oxygen that he was medically required, prosecutors say.

Mashek is set to appear in court again on Dec. 19. Should she receive the maximum sentence, she could spend 7.5 years in jail.

