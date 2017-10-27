After man found slain in parking lot, DPD working to find out who did it

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

KUSA - Police are still looking for suspects are a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a southeast Denver apartment complex.

In a crime bulletin sent out Friday afternoon, Denver Police identified the victim as Isaiah Martinez.

His body was found in the 4900 block of East Warren Avenue – southeast of Evans Avenue and Interstate 25.

It’s unclear why Martinez’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who has recently spoken to Martinez or who knows anything about his death is asked to contact Denver Police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

© 2017 KUSA-TV