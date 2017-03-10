Airman killed snowboarding at Eldora identified

Generic photo of Eldora Mountain Resort (Photo: File photo)

KUSA - Buckley Air Force base has identified the airman who was killed in a snowboarding accident at Eldora Mountain Resort Tuesday morning.

Officials say Air Force Senior Airman Tien Tran crashed into a tree and sustained a fatal head injury. The 24-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time.

Investigators are working to determine what caused him to lose control.

The Air Force says Tran was an intelligence signals analyst and operated a $4.5 million system where he analyzed intelligence data. Outside of work, he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.

Tran was born in Hawaii and served in the Air Force for three years. Buckley was his first duty station.

The Air Force base will hold a memorial service for Tran at a soon-to-be announced date and time.



