Alabama man arrested in Colorado after escape

(Photo: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

PUEBLO, COLO. (AP) - Authorities say a man who escaped from custody in Alabama has been arrested in Colorado.



The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Austen Williams was taken into custody on Saturday without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama.



Authorities say Williams walked away from a work detail earlier this month after being jailed in Lawrence County, Alabama on misdemeanor drug charges.



He was arrested while doing yard work at a house where he was staying in Pueblo County.



A woman who authorities believe helped Williams escape also was arrested. Thirty-eight-year-old Sandra Brooks was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant from Alabama.

Sandra Brooks, 38, is believed to have helped Austen Williams, 28, escape from a work detail. (Photo: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

