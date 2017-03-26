KUSA
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Close

Alabama man arrested in Colorado after escape

Associated Press , KUSA 4:49 PM. MDT March 26, 2017

PUEBLO, COLO. (AP) - Authorities say a man who escaped from custody in Alabama has been arrested in Colorado.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Austen Williams was taken into custody on Saturday without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

Authorities say Williams walked away from a work detail earlier this month after being jailed in Lawrence County, Alabama on misdemeanor drug charges.

He was arrested while doing yard work at a house where he was staying in Pueblo County.

A woman who authorities believe helped Williams escape also was arrested. Thirty-eight-year-old Sandra Brooks was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant from Alabama.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories