Amber Alert issued for woman, 1-year-old child

KUSA - An Amber Alert has been issued for a woman and her 1-year-old son who were abducted Thursday morning in Adams County.

Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez is believed to have forced Samantha Adams and her son Zahid Adams into a grey Honda Sedan shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Interstate 25 near Pueblo. It has Colorado license plate No. EVQ-410.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Venzor-Gonzalez was Samantha’s ex-boyfriend.

Samantha is described as Hispanic with brown hair and eyes. She’s about 5-feet 2-inches and 160 pounds. Her son has black eyes and brown hair.

Venzor-Gonzalez is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 120 pounds and about 5-feet, 6-inches tall.

The Adam's County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 720-322-1313.



