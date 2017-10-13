Another man charged in July 7-Eleven shooting

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

KUSA - A fourth man faces first-degree murder charges in wake of a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store 7-Eleven back in July.

An arrest warrant was issued for Davon Houston on Oct. 5. The 24-year-old was arrested by Denver Police on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he and three other men robbed, beat and then shot 39-year-old Justin Slyter in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Colfax Avenue between Pearl and Pennsylvania streets just after midnight on July 9.

Davon Houston’s cousin David Houston and Keondre Neblett were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime that same day. They both face charges for first-degree murder and robbery.

RELATED: Suspect in Colfax homicide appears in court, two others still sought

RELATED: Man shot, killed on Colfax; 2 in custody

RELATED: 3rd suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Colfax

RELATED: Suspect in 7-Eleven murder charged in shooting that injured 2 kids

Rushawn Wharton was arrested on July 14 and is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and third-degree assault.

David Houston has since been charged in a Montbello drive-by shooting that left three people injured – including two young children.

This crime occurred one day before Slyter was gunned down and investigators believe the vehicle the suspects used as a getaway car was the same one used during the Montbello shooting.

No court date has been set for Davon Houston at this time, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

© 2017 KUSA-TV