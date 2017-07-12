Another murder suspect named in deadly Colfax shooting

(Photo: Denver Police)

KUSA - Another person has been named in connection to a fatal shooting on Colfax over the weekend.

Ru Shawn Wharton, 41, is sought for first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that left a man dead outside of a 7-Eleven on the 500 block of E. Colfax around midnight on Sunday.

RELATED: Suspect in Colfax homicide appears in court, two others still sought

RELATED: Man shot, killed on Colfax; 2 in custody

Justin Slyter, 39, was shot and killed after his wallet was stolen during a fight in front of the convenience store, police say.

Justin Slyter, 39, was shot and killed after his wallet was stolen during a fight in front of the convenience store, according to police. (Photo: Crimestoppers)

Police have made two other arrests in the case: David Houston, 25, and a juvenile.

Houston appeared in court on Tuesday where he told the judge he's a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Justin Houston appeared in court Tuesday afternoon in front of a judge who said she believes there's probable cause for him to be under investigation of first-degree murder as well as aggravated robbery. (Photo: KUSA)

Houston's story is he was just at the 7-Eleven to buy cigarettes and Swisher Sweets. He said he went back to the car he arrived in and "was taking apart the blunt" when he saw a fight break out. He told police he got out of the car then got back in when he heard the gunshot -- though he never saw a gun or anyone shooting one. He also denied seeing anyone take Slyter's wallet, according to documents.

Detectives were able to confirm Houston was at the convenience store because of the ankle monitor he has to wear due to his current parole for attempting to sell drugs to an undercover officer. He was convicted of that crime in September 2013.

Houston turned himself in after his mom told him he needed to following the surveillance photos circulating around social media.

© 2017 KUSA-TV