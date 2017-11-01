Lt. Leland Silver with Aurora PD's mugshot (Photo: Denver Police)

KUSA - An Aurora police officer is on paid leave after a DUI arrest.

On Oct. 16, Lt. Leland Silver with the Aurora Police Department was found passed out at the wheel of a running car in Denver, authorities said.

Silver was charged with suspicion of DUI, Denver Police said. He can be seen in his mugshot frowning with his eyes closed and wearing a New York Giants NFL jersey. The Giants beat the Broncos on October 15.

In July, Silver had a misdemeanor case filed against him in the 18th Judicial District for "official misconduct 1," a Class-2 Misdemeanor.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into that case. A hearing scheduled in the misconduct case was pushed back to December 11.

According to a Denver court summons, the alleged misconduct happened sometime between May 8 and May 15 of this year.

Officer Kenneth Forrest, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, said that Silver is still employed by the department. Following the July charge, he was placed on desk duty, but after the DUI arrest, he was put on paid leave.

Forrest said Silver's been with Aurora PD for the past 15 years.

