April murder of man shot in Denver driveway still unsolved

DENVER - Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information about who shot and killed a man in his driveway earlier this year.

The April 1 murder of Henry “H.T.” Wagner remains unsolved.

Wagner was shot while he was in his driveway at the corner of East 6th Avenue Parkway and North Olive Street at around 9:20 p.m. that night. He later died in the hospital.

Police haven’t said what a possibly motive may have been for the shooting, or if it was random.



