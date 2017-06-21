Argument leads to shooting in Douglas County

Shooting in Douglas County. (Photo: DC Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - A suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting in Parker.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a man shot another man following an argument near Cottonwood Drive and Jordan Road.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the suspect was arrested.

Apache Plume Drive and Lark Water Lane is closed to through traffic as deputies investigate.

