Arizona man sentenced in Colorado home-invasion robbery case

DURANGO, COLO. (AP) - An Arizona man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in a home-invasion robbery and shooting death of a college student.



The Durango Herald reports Alvin Flores showed little reaction Thursday as he received the maximum possible penalty in accordance with a plea agreement he signed with the district attorney.



Flores, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery and burglary, is the third of four defendants to be sentenced for the shooting death of Samuel Xarius Gordon, which occurred May 24, 2016.



Prosecutors say all four men devised a plan to enter Gordon's home and rob him of his marijuana.



Flores' public defense lawyer says Flores made a mistake that can never be undone, but the entirety of his life shouldn't be judged on one incident.

