Arkansas landfill being searched for evidence in Boulder mom's homicide

A photo of the landfill search in Conway County outside of Morrilton. (Photo: Courtesy KARK)

KUSA - Police started searching an Arkansas landfill earlier this week for evidence related to the death and dismemberment of a Boulder mom.

Ashley Mead, 25, and her daughter, 1, were reported missing on Feb. 14 after she failed to show up for work. A human torso, later identified as Mead, was found in a Dumpster outside of Tulsa, Okla.

Adam Densmore, the father of Mead’s young daughter, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Ashley Mead (Photo: Boulder Police)

Investigators said they believe parts of Mead’s body could be scattered across the country in a purple suitcase.

Police say Densmore left Boulder with Mead’s body and continued on to Raton, New Mexico and south through the Texas panhandle and to Haughton, Louisiana.

(Photo: KUSA)

Investigators believe Mead was partially dismembered just outside of Shreveport, Louisiana.

When Densmore was arrested, his 1-year-old daughter was with him. Police believe she may have been in the car for the entire journey.

She has been placed into the custody of Child Protective Services.

The search at the landfill in Morrilton, Arkansas started on Tuesday. Boulder Police said Thursday it’s unknown how long it will continue.

Morrilton is located about an hour northwest of Little Rock by way of Interstate 40.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information about Mead’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-1974 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous.

