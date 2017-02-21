Armed, intoxicated suspect wearing bulletproof vest arrested

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

LOVELAND - A man who witnesses spotted in a Loveland parking lot visibly intoxicated and holding a rifle Monday evening has been taken into custody after SWAT officers stormed into his apartment.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Praxedis Daniel Jaquez, has been booked in the Larimer County Jail on charges for menacing, failure to leave a property on request and prohibited use of a weapon.

Jaquez was first spotted at 1727 N. Wilson Avenue – which is about a block north of West Eisenhower Boulevard – just before 7 p.m.

Loveland Police say when officers arrived, Jaquez was holding a rifle and a handgun, and was wearing a bulletproof vest. Authorities say he climbed into the bed of a truck and scanned the area with a rifle in hand, before walking into the nearby apartment building, guns in tow.

This prompted officers to call the SWAT team and tell nearby residents to stay inside during a serious of negotiations.

The SWAT team was later able to reach Jaquez by phone, and stormed into his apartment, taking him into custody.



