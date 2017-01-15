Armed robbers target Metro PCS stores in Denver area

(Photo: Metro PCS)

KUSA - Armed robbers have been targeting Metro PCS stores in recent weeks.

Denver Police say on Dec. 30, three men burst into the store near N. Colorado Boulevard and E. 28th Avenue.

They were wearing gloves and masks and went straight for cash and new cell phones.

An owner told 9NEWS about a dozen Metro PCS stores around the metro area have been robbed at gunpoint over the last two weeks.

Some of them have been hit more than once.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

