Armed robbery turns into police chase along I-70

KUSA - An armed robbery turned into a police chase that went through two Commerce City and Denver along Interstate 70 Thursday afternoon before several suspects were taken into custody.

Commer City Police said a report came in about an armed robbery in Commerce City at Pioneer Park near 59th and Holly between 3:15 - 3:30 p.m.

An officer spotted the car involved thanks to a good description from the victims and initiated a pursuit. The suspects took off and led police along I-70 through Commerce City into Denver.

The suspects' car blew its tires during the chase without the use of spike strips and ended up along I-70 near Monaco.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody, police said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV