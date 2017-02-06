Armed suspect fatally shot by Commerce City PD

(Photo: Sky9)

COMMERCE CITY - A suspect who threatened to shoot Commerce City Police officers early Monday morning after an hours-long standoff is dead.

The man has not yet been identified by Commerce City Police, who say the incident started at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they received a report that a man with a gun had threatened a woman at a home in the 5800 block of Magnolia Street. When they arrived, the suspect was standing in the doorway with a gun.

Despite several attempts by a crisis negotiator to get the man to surrender, he threatened officers with his weapon at around 12:30 a.m., according to Commerce City Police. This prompted officers to fire, hitting the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.



