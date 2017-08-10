Arrest made after man killed near Walgreens in Englewood

Englewood Police are asking for the public's help identify the men in the provided photos. (Photo: Provided by Englewood Police)

A 39-year-old man was killed two days before his 40th birthday near a Walgreens in Englewood Tuesday night, police say.

As of Thursday, police have made an arrest in the case after they released images of possible persons of interest on Wednesday.

Trevin Eno was killed just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities say.

The details of the nature of the crime have not been released by Englewood PD, but they did release photos of possible persons of interest that they asked the public to help identify.

Both people in the photos provided were found and arrested. The man on the left in the photo with two men is Arthur M. Richardson, 34. He's facing a first-degree murder charge.

The other man has not been named and been released pending charges.

