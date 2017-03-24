Arrest made in Centennial office shooting

Nicholas Locascio, 29, has been arrested for first degree murder. (Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Centennial business.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says Nicholas Locascio, 29, was arrested Friday for murder in the first degree. He was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Deputies say just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, he shot 32-year-old Justin Doe in the parking lot of the electrical company QED, which is located at 7000 South Jordan Road.

Later that same day, Locascio was taken into custody on unrelated drug charges after being contacted near Arapahoe Road and S. Parker Road, following a citizen complaint.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

