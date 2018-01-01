Arrest made in fatal NYE shooting outside of Denver strip club

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

KUSA - A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a New Year's Eve homicide.

Jared Chavez is being held for investigation of second-degree murder.

Early Sunday morning, a man was shot outside Dandy Dan's -- a strip club on South Federal.

He died at the hospital.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

They have not released the victim's name.

Update: #DPD homicide investigation from 214 S. Federal on 12/31/2017, Denver police have arrested Jared Chavez 8-25-92. Chavez is being held for investigation of 2nd degree murder. pic.twitter.com/3Wx5PJHkvT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 1, 2018

