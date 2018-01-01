KUSA
Arrest made in fatal NYE shooting outside of Denver strip club

Early Sunday morning, a man was shot outside Dandy Dan's -- a strip club on South Federal.

KUSA - A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a New Year's Eve homicide. 

Jared Chavez is being held for investigation of second-degree murder.

He died at the hospital.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

They have not released the victim's name.

