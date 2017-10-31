Assailants break into house, shoot man in head

Scene from an early morning shooting in the 5000 block of Tucson Way, Monday morning. (Photo: Doug Coulter)

DENVER - Police are asking the public to help them find the multiple assailants who they say broke into a house in northeast Denver last week and shot a man inside in the head.

According to a crime alert released Tuesday afternoon by Denver Police, the perpetrators forced into way into a home at 5015 Tucson Way at around 2:20 a.m. on Oct 23.

Denver Police said as many as three people were seen running away after the shooting.

It’s unclear if they knew the victim or what the motivation was for the home invasion.

