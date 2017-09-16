Assault charge dropped against woman in Fort Collins police video

(Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

Charges against a woman thrown to the ground by police in Old Town have been modified but her trial will go forward.

A judge on Friday ruled against a motion to dismiss charges against Michaella Surat, a Fort Collins woman who became the subject of a viral video in Old Town when she was arrested in April.

Surat can be seen in a 9-second video being thrown to the ground by a police officer outside Bondi Beach Bar, and police have maintained that the way the arrest was handled was relatively standard after they say Surat had assaulted an officer.

She faces charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. Surat was previously charged with third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer, and she pleaded not guilty in July.

