BOULDER - The Boulder Police Department has identified a person of interest in an overnight assault that left a man severely injured.

At 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the intersection of 27th Way and Baseline Road.

They arrived to find a 43-year-old man suffering from what’s been described as “grave injuries.”

He was taken to Boulder Community Hospital where he's currently undergoing treatment.

After investigators interviewed several witnesses, they identified 56-year-old James Craig Dobson as a person of interest in the case.

Dobson was later located and is being interviewed about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boulder Police non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-3333.

