At least nine cars vandalized overnight in Longmont

KUSA - Multiple cars left in hotel parking lots were vandalized over the weekend in Longmont.

According to Longmont Police, it happened sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Nine cars, parked in the parking lots of Springhill Suites, Residence Inn and Courtyard at Marriott, had tires punctured or damaged by an unknown object. One vehicle had its taillight broken.

The hotels, which are right next door to one another, are located on the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive.

Police say this crime appears to be random and suspects are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longmont Police at 303-651-8555.

