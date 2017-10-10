ATF announces 16 arrests in more than 400 gun thefts across Colorado

A man shooting a gun. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images, Custom)

DENVER - Arrestees as young as 18 years old have been indicted by the ATF for their role in stealing more than 400 guns across Colorado in 2017.

To date, the U.S. Attorney's office says 16 individuals have been charged federally for theft of firearms from gun stores across Colorado.

In 2017, the ATF reports more than 400 firearms have been stolen in Colorado from licensed dealers such as South Platte Tactical gun store in Adams County, Top Dollar Pawn Shop in El Paso County, Best Way Sales in Baca County, Shooter Ready in Jefferson County, Dragon Arms in El Paso County, and Parker Arms in Jefferson County.

Three Denver men were arrested in late September after several weapons were stolen from a Cabela's store in Thornton.

Going by the street names of "Weezle," "No Lack," and "Grizzle," the three men were indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in the Thornton Cabela's gun thefts in August 2017, and for conspiring to rob another location in Lone Tree.

Darnell Hudgens, 23, Giavanni Edward Miles, 21, and Kendall Crockett, 23, face charges by indictment of possessing stolen firearms, conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearm licensee, and disposal of the weapons.

Their indictment states the three also conspired to steal from the chain store's Lone Tree location.

Earlier this year Gaven Alfonso Orozco, 20, and Jordan Martinez, 19, were indicted for driving into South Platte Tactical with a vehicle and stealing firearms - which they later distributed to members of their heist, according to the indictment.

Adam Paul Mowery, 41, of Colorado Springs, stole firearms from El Paso County's Top Dollar Pawn shop on July 10, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Later that month, the indictment states, 26-year-old Cole Truitt Anderson possessed, concealed, stored, and disposed of those stolen guns.

On August 27, 2017, Jennifer Scoggin, Camron Specht, Ryan Sharpe, and Gian Carlos Vance allegedly stole firearms from Dragon Arms in El Paso County, Colorado, where defendants stole multiple handguns, shotguns, and rifles, according to a federal indictment.

Two other men, Calvin Terrell Stafford, 23, and Napoleon Williams, 23, drove from Missouri to Colorado to case a gun store in Baca County in August, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After casing the store, they broke in the next day and stole guns, driving them across the border back to Missouri, according to their indictment.

Viet Trinh, 18, has been indicted as the getaway driver for firearms thefts at Shooter Ready in November of 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The penalties for conviction for these crimes range from not more than five years in federal prison to not more than 10 years in federal prison per count. Defendants also face not more than a $250,000 fine.

In addition to those listed above, a number of individuals have been arrested and are being prosecuted by state authorities, the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

© 2017 KUSA-TV