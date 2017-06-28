Attempted burglary at Centennial Gun Club

CENTENNIAL - The Centennial Gun Club reported an attempted burglary on Wednesday morning.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's department responded to an attempted burglary at 3:48 a.m. at 11800 East Peakview Avenue.
Police on scene confirm the front of Centennial Gun Club has numerous broken glass doors and windows but it appears no one made entry into the business.
We will update as more information becomes available.
