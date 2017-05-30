Aurora Police search for porch pirate

(Photo: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA - Aurora Police are asking for help finding a porch pirate caught stealing packages in surveillance video.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on May 16, the suspect in the video can be seen taking a a package from a front porch using a blue re-usable grocery bag to conceal it.

The suspect then returned to the passenger side of a silver sedan with a bike rack on the trunk that was waiting near the 18300 block of East Gunnison Place.

If anyone has or obtains any information on this case contact Detective David Lee at 303-739-6709 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867.

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week. You can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars.

