Aurora standoff ends after suspect surrenders

John Arthur Thomas. (Photo: Courtesy of Federal Heights Police Department)

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, COLO. - The man suspected of involvement in the Aurora barricade Wednesday morning is being held by Federal Heights Police Department after he previously made threats to kill his girlfriend and their daughter and set his home on fire on Valentine’s Day, according to a press release from FHPD.

A woman reported around 7 p.m. to Federal Heights Police Department that her boyfriend, who was identified as John Thomas, had threatened her and their daughter.

She was also threatened that if she contacted police he would kill any officer that came by his home, and explained to police that he had access to a number of weapons, ammunition and perhaps even some explosives.

The woman was sheltered by a family member, and officers kept watch periodically for a possible sighting of the boyfriend’s vehicle.

Then at about 11:51 p.m. police received a call about a possible structure fire at the boyfriend’s home. Police responded for the safety of firefighters, and provided protection until the flames were extinguished. A number of weapons were observed in the home, and police obtained these along with ammunition and a heavy tactical vest.

Assistance was requested from other law enforcement agencies, and Aurora police checked on Thomas’ place of work. After some observation and negotiation, he was taken into custody by Aurora police.

Thomas is being held on charges of first degree arson, harassment and domestic violence. He will be processed and transported to Adams County Detention Facility.

