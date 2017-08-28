Aurora teacher faces 31 charges in sexual assault case

Brian Vasquez mugshot. (Photo: Aurora Police)

KUSA - The Aurora middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting as many as five students now faces 31 charges related to the case.

Brian Vasquez was handed down the list of charges during a court appearance Monday morning, the most serious of which is sex assault on a child by a person of trust – a class 3 felony.

Vasquez was an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Prairie Middle School. He was suspended last Tuesday after a student who accused Vasquez of assault reported the incident to Aurora police.

The victims are believed to be students at Prairie – and Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said authorities are looking into Vasquez’s past employers, including Widefield School District 3 and Harrison School District Two in El Paso County.

Vasquez also coached a Destination Imagination team which competes in academic competitions and often travels.

Prairie is part of the Cherry Creek School District, where classes began for the year on Aug. 14.

Vasquez is being held on a $200,00 bond. He will have a preliminary hearing on October 31 at 1:30 p.m.

