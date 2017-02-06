Aurora teen sentenced to two years probation in accidental shooting death of brother

Jalecc Taylor has been arrested in his 10-year-old brother's death, according to Aurora Police (Photo: APD)

KUSA - An Aurora teen charged in the accidental shooting death of his 10-year-old brother was sentenced to two years probation on Monday.

Jalecc Taylor, 18, pleaded guilty in November to negligent child abuse resulting in death and juvenile in possession of a handgun after his brother, Anthony Hemmings, was killed last June.

Anthony was shot at the family’s apartment in the 1500 block of Galena Street on the night of June 4 after he and Taylor began handling a loaded handgun.

The first officers on scene found Anthony mortally wounded on the floor. A toy gun was discovered next to the boy, according to the affidavit, and officers quickly located a Glock pistol in a plastic bin in a bedroom closet.

Anthony died a short time later.

Taylor initially told police the 10-year-old boy shot himself, according to court documents.

Taylor was 17 at the time of the shooting and was charged as a juvenile.

An Adams County judge ordered Taylor attend school or be employed full time in addition to having intensive supervision while he is on probation.

