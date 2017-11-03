Authorities seize 60 pounds of heroin, other drugs in Pueblo

File photo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say they've seized 60 pounds of heroin, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine, 35 firearms and $540,000 following an investigation into Pueblo street gangs.



The Pueblo Chieftain reported Thursday that seizure was one of the largest busts in Southern Colorado history. The investigation began in December.



Five grand jury indictments were obtained by the Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office following the seizure, which occurred at two Pueblo residences and a Pueblo business.



Authorities say five suspects are in federal custody.



Marc McCulloch, a supervisory special agent with the FBI Denver Division, says the heroin was not being manufactured in Pueblo, but was brought in from somewhere else.



He said the heroin was being distributed on the streets of Pueblo.



