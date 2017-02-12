Babysitter pleads guilty to serious injury child abuse

(Photo: Aurora Police)

COLORADOAN - A 24-year-old man accused of child abuse resulting in the serious injury of the 7-month-old boy he was babysitting pleaded guilty Friday at the Larimer County Justice Center.

Caleb Collins, of Aurora, faces 10 to 32 years in prison for one charge of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, a Class 3 felony. His sentencing is set for April 28.

RELATED: Babysitter arrested for attempted murder

RELATED: Cops: Babysitter threw infant because he pulled PlayStation cables

Collins previously pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and child abuse. He was to face a trial by court rather than by jury starting Jan. 30, but in late January Collins' attorney said he would forgo a trial and plead guilty to lesser charges.

Trials by court — also called bench trials — are relatively uncommon for criminal cases. Defendants sometimes seek them when they're concerned a jury might be less equipped than a judge to grant a fair trial or follow complex evidence.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2kIpvHV

(Copyright © 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan, All Rights Reserved)