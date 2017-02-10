Bank robbing babysitter gets 6 years

Rachel Einspahr was sentenced to 6 years in the Department of Corrections for a bank robbery.

GREELEY - A woman, who deputies say robbed a bank with two children in car, was sentenced to 6 years in the Department of Corrections.

What's worse, they say, is that Rachel Einspahr was babysitting those kids.

Einspahr, 29, pleaded guilty to several charges including theft forgery and attempted robbery She was immediately sentenced and ordered to repay nearly $33,000 in restitution.

According to an affidavit, in May 2016 the Colorado East Bank and Trust in Severance called police to report a hold up in the drive-thru. Witnesses said a woman, later identified as Einspahr,drove up to a lane and put a note through the tube system that stated, “Do not sound alarm. The man in the very back wants $100s and $50s….he has a gun on my kids.”

The teller gave her twenty $50 bills, and Einspahr left the drive-thru.

After viewing surveillance footage, police tracked Einspahr to a nearby park. She later admitted to authorities that she acted alone and said she needed $15,000 to pay for restitution in another pending case.

Her plea agreement also settled a 2015 case against Einspahr, in which she stole more than $32,000 from her employer while working as the office manager.

