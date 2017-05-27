KUSA
Barricade situation in Summit County

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 10:24 PM. MDT May 27, 2017

SUMMIT COUNTY - Deputies are working to make contact with a possibly armed suspect barricaded inside a room in Wildernest.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a harassment call in the 500 block of Ryan Gulch Road.

9NEWS mountain newsroom reporter Matt Renoux says multiple agencies from around Summit County have arrived at the scene.

The sheriff's office believes the suspect is alone in the room. People in the area are being told to take shelter.

A Summit Stage Bus is nearby keeping Wildernest evacuees warm. 

A safety perimeter has been established, and the public is asked to stay away until the situation is resolved.

