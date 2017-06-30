Photo: file

DENVER - A standoff in the Sloan's Lake area Friday afternoon has been resolved, Denver Police say.

DPD first tweeted about the incident at around noon. They say the incident is happened in the 3500 block of West 23rd Avenue – near the intersection with Lowell Boulevard.

They said the situation had involved someone who was believed to be a threat to himself.

More information is expected to be released later on.

© 2017 KUSA-TV