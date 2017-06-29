Barricaded suspect at Denver apartment arrested

Denver Police (Photo: KUSA FILE)

Police have arrested a suspect who was barricaded for hours inside a Denver apartment complex.

Early Thursday morning, police were called to an apartment at Illif Avenue and Dayton Way for a suspect wanted on an out-of-county warrant for domestic violence.

Officers negotiated for hours, and were eventually able to take the suspect into custody.

It’s unclear if anyone else was inside the apartment at the time.

