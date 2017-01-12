Beating death of Colorado homeless man ruled self-defense

Gaval (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado authorities say there will be no criminal charges filed in connection with a homeless man's death because the person responsible had been acting in self-defense.



The Gazette reports that 48-year-old Michael Allen Dorland was beaten at his ex-girlfriend's Colorado Springs apartment in December and died about two weeks later.



The El Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Dorland threatened John Gilbert Nevares with a weapon inside the apartment. Nevares was accused of attacking Dorland with a golf club.



Nevares was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon and later cleared of criminal wrongdoing.



The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office says it couldn't disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt.



Nevares remains jailed in a separate case for investigation of criminal impersonation and false identification.

