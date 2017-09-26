Blog leads Fort Collins to fire police-chief recruiter

The search for a new chief of Fort Collins Police Services could be delayed a couple of months after the city fired a recruiting firm assisting with the search (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The process of hiring a new chief for Fort Collins Police Services could be delayed two months in the aftermath of a conservative blog’s post alleging a candidate for the job was eliminated because of his stance on illegal immigration.

Fort Collins is terminating a contract with the executive recruiting firm Andersen & Associates because a member of its team “got ahead of the client” and made inaccurate statements during the hiring process, said City Manager Darin Atteberry.

The Andersen & Associates employee told an applicant he was a finalist for the chief’s job, even though a list of finalists was not established, and then told the applicant he was eliminated from consideration, Atteberry said.

The watchdog group Judicial Watch posted a commentary Sept. 21 alleging Steve Henry, former chief deputy of the Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office, was removed from the list of finalists after Atteberry became aware of statements attributed to him in newspaper articles.

That scenario was “completely inaccurate,” Atteberry said.

