Man's body found in West Colfax motel

LAKEWOOD - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a West Colfax Avenue motel room with an apparent gunshot wound.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators didn’t know if the man had been shot or the wound was self-inflicted.

The victim’s body was found Monday morning by a maintenance worker at the Big Bunny motel at 6218 W. Colfax Ave.

Lakewood Police say they are investigating the man’s death as a homicide until they have evidence that indicates it wasn’t.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and identify the man.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.

To remain anonymous, you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

