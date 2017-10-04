Body found in canal near Fort Collins

A contractor reportedly found a body submerged in a canal near the intersection Timberline Road and Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 (Photo: Saja Hindi/The Coloradoan)

A man's body was found partially submerged in a canal just outside city limits on Wednesday.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says the person was an adult man who may have been transient.

A landscape contractor reported finding the body in a shallow pool of water in a canal near the intersection of South Timberline Road and East Lincoln Avenue at 12:21 p.m., the sheriff's office reported.

The sheriff's office and a Larimer County Coroner's Office investigator responded to the scene and recovered the body.

There are no indications that foul play is involved, a sheriff's office news release stated. "We don't have any reason to believe there's any threat to public safety," said Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesman David Moore, on scene. However, the Sheriff’s Office says it handles all unattended deaths as potentially criminal until the cause of death is determined.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2y29ZgQ

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan