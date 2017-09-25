Bomb disposal robot joins Loveland police as military surplus program rebounds

(Photo: (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan))

LOVELAND - After a decline in military surplus equipment flowing to Colorado law enforcement agencies, the numbers are rebounding and Larimer County agencies continue to benefit.

The federal 1033 program, created in 1997, allows the Department of Defense to transfer excess military equipment that might otherwise be destroyed to state and local law enforcement agencies at a fraction of the items' cost — they often pay for only shipping and maintenance.

President Barack Obama placed limits on the program at a time of increased scrutiny on police tactics amid the shooting deaths of black men by police around the country, but President Donald Trump later rescinded the restrictions.

Trump's plan rolled back the executive order blocking armored vehicles, large-caliber weapons, ammunition and other equipment, such as rocket launchers and bayonets, from being re-purposed for police use.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2hqZbTm

(© 2017 Coloradoan. All rights reserved.)



© 2017 KUSA-TV