Bomb squad investigates after VA says ‘disgruntled client' threw package into clinic

KUSA - The Arapahoe County bomb squad was called in to investigate after employees at the Veteran’s Affairs clinic in Burlington says a “disgruntled client” threw a suspicious package into the facility Thursday afternoon.

The package in question, which turned out to just be a pill bottle, was thrown into the lobby just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Burlington officers evacuated the building, which is at 1177 Rose Ave., and the surrounding area, fearing for the public’s safety and what the package may have contained.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and the Colorado State Patrol hazardous materials team were then called in to identify what exactly the mysterious item was.

Once they learned that it was harmless, police allowed people to return to the area at around 8:30 p.m. that night.

In the news release, Burlington Police said “it’s always good to err on the side of caution when dealing with suspicious items such as this” and reminded the public not handle devices they believe could be explosive.

