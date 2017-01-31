Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Boulder Jewish Community Center

(Photo: Google Maps)

BOULDER - A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Boulder Jewish Community Center Tuesday morning.

Boulder Police first tweeted about the evacuation at around 9:50 a.m. The nature of the threat was not released.

In the tweet, police said “all occupant in and around the building” were safely evacuated.

The Boulder Jewish Community Center is located at 6007 Oreg Avenue – near the intersection of Highway 7 and Cherryvale Road.

This is a developing story.

