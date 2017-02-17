Boulder PD: Man grabs woman's buttocks as she walks down street

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BOULDER - Police are looking for a man who they say approached two women walking down the street, asked if they “want to have some fun” and then grabbed one of the victims’ buttocks when she refused.

The women were walking eastbound on the north side of Colorado Avenue – just in front of St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church – just before midnight on Thursday, according to Boulder Police.

The women were able to break away from the man and ran to a nearby parking lot. The perpetrator, meanwhile, took off.

He was last seen running north through the west side of St. Aidan’s Church.

Police describe him as a heavy-set, clean-shaven white man with short, dark curly hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a red baseball cap with a green bill.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-492-6666.



