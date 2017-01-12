Boulder PD: Suspicious man may have tried to follow girls

KUSA - Boulder Police have released a sketch of a man who they say shouted out to two young girls walking home from school Monday afternoon and may have tried to follow them in his vehicle as they ran away.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. as the girls walked on Alpine Avenue just west of Broadway. The suspect, who police say was driving a dirty white pick-up with a white camper shell, yelled “hey get back here!” to the victims.

Police say the girls ran home, and the man may have tried to keep following them.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s who is around 6 feet tall and 170 to 180 pounds.

He has brown eyes, black hair and a full beard and moustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing all black.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-1851. You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



