Boulder police recognize pepper spray assault suspect downtown, arrest her

Assault suspect. (Photo: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER - Boulder Police have identified and arrested the woman they say pepper sprayed one of their officers near a coffee shop last week.

An officer recognized the suspect, 34-year-old Gina Herndon, near 13th and Pearl Streets on Monday morning.

Herndon was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, criminal mischief and attempted criminal mischief.

PREVIOUS STORY: Boulder PD: Woman pepper sprays officer near coffee shop, flees

Previously, police had said a woman assaulted a police officer with the substance on Sept. 19 in front of Vic's Coffee at 3305 30th Street.

Anyone who may have additional information about this case should call Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

