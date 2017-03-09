Boulder's Jewish Community Center receives bomb threat

(Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say Boulder's Jewish Community Center received a bomb threat for the second time in fewer than two months.



Police spokeswoman Shannon Cordingly tells The Daily Camera (https://goo.gl/lXLJMt ) the center received the emailed threat just before midnight Tuesday, but a sweep of the facility determined the threat was not credible. The center was open Wednesday morning.



It also received a threat on the morning of Jan. 31, when an automated phone call about a bomb prompted the evacuation of the facility. Cordingly says there is no evidence that the two threats are related, and there are no suspects in either case.

RELATED: Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Boulder Jewish Community Center



Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9, as well as a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries

© 2017 KUSA-TV