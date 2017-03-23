Boyfriend to victim: ‘Why did you have to pick today to die?'

Donelle White (Fulton County)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – An Atlanta woman was preparing to leave her abusive boyfriend, when he found her, punched her and stabbed her 15 times in front of their baby daughter—she pretended she was dead to escape.

That was back in June 2015.

This week, he will be sentenced after a jury found her boyfriend, 45-year-old Donelle White, guilty of criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

The woman, who we are not naming because she is the victim of a domestic violence case, signed a lease for a new apartment and planned to move out of their shared home.

At approximately 3 a.m., White arrived home heavily intoxicated after consuming alcohol and cocaine, Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr., said.

He argued with the victim about her leaving and started punching her in the face, then ripped off her shirt and bra.

“I’m going to let you get up because I’ve got something else for you,” Howard said the defendant said to her.

That’s when she ran and hid in a closet upstairs. White grabbed three knives from the kitchen and found the victim inside the bedroom closet, where he stabbed her more than two dozen times, Howard said—leaving several severe stab wounds in her left arm, and to her chest and head. One of the stab wounds punctured her lung, and she lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, Howard said, the defendant was suffocating the victim with a blood-soaked sheet, and asked her, “Why did you have to pick today to die?”

She stopped fighting back, authorities said, and pretended to be dead. After he left, she walked a quarter of a mile to Northside Drive and Mitchell Street, half naked and bleeding. Paramedics and police were called and she was taken to Grady Hospital.

White was arrested soon after.

The victim has scars on her face and across her body, according to Howard, and will likely never regain full use of her left hand and arm.

White will be sentenced Thursday.

