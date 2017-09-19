Brazen burglar smuggles money from golf shop in broad daylight

(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help finding a man they’re calling a “person of interest” in a brazen burglary at the Evergreen Golf Course Pro Shop that happened in broad daylight.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says someone took two bags of money from a backroom and smuggled them out of the building under his shirt. It happened without anyone seeing him, until surveillance video from the Sept. 3 incident came to light.

Deputies say the burglary happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. that day while an employee was tending to customers.

A man captured in surveillance video wasn’t conclusively named a suspect, but he is a person of interest, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as a white man with gray hair who is between 5’9” and 5’11” and around 250 pounds.

The day of the burglary, deputies say he was wearing dark frame glasses, black pants, black shoes with white transverse strips and a white polo shirt with two multi-colored, horizontal stripes across the front chest.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.

